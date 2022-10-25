LAVA MUSIC debuts sub-$500 BLUE LAVA Original acoustic, complete with onboard reverb, chorus and delay effects

In May, LAVA MUSIC introduced the BLUE LAVA acoustic electric guitar – the latest installment to its family of smart guitars, which followed closely in the footsteps of the highly innovative, touchscreen-equipped LAVA ME 3.

Now, the brand has debuted a more affordable BLUE LAVA model, the BLUE LAVA Original, which comes loaded with a wealth of standout appointments that can’t be found on standard acoustic guitars.

Available in a Walnut/Frost colorway, the new model is just as innovative as its predecessors, promising supreme playability, onboard guitar effects and even a FreeBoost technology system that turns the back of the guitar into a de facto speaker.

In terms of build, the ultra-compact travel guitar is composed from custom-developed recyclable HPL (high-pressure laminate) material, weighing 3.7 lbs and measuring 36”.

(Image credit: Lava Music)

As a result of its construction – which is the same as its forebear – the BLUE LAVA Original is said to be stable in all situations, withstanding temperature, humidity and unwanted spills.

Likewise, the dimensions are said to promote extra comfort and playability, with the guitar boasting an ergonomic neck shape, a thin heel and a 2.3mm string height.

However, the real magic of the guitar occurs under the hood. Pairing the LAVA-developed L2 preamp with FreeBoost technology for its pickup system, the six-string can have its sound boosted without plugging into an amplifier, with the FreeBoost turning the back of the guitar into a speaker of sorts.

The L2 preamp also sets the futuristic acoustic apart from its peers, offering onboard chorus, delay and reverb tones that can be accessed via the upper bout buttons.

(Image credit: Lava Music)

Alas, there’s no room for a BLUE LAVA-style touch screen, but with a retail price of almost $200 cheaper than its predecessor, the BLUE LAVA Original’s onboard effects seem like a more-than-fair compromise.

Also making the cut is the company’s 4-MASS technology, which aims to simulate “the vibration dynamics of the top, body, neck, and internal air, making them resonate in perfect unison to produce a full, bright tone”.

The BLUE LAVA Original can come in both FreeBoost-equipped and full-acoustic formats. These are available now for $479 and $379, respectively.

For more information, head over to LAVA MUSIC (opens in new tab).