Led Zeppelin Premiere Alternate Mix of "Stairway to Heaven" —Listen

As we reported earlier today, Led Zeppelin will release remastered and expanded versions of Led Zeppelin IV and Houses of the Holy next week.

In honor of the new releases, Led Zeppelin are streaming a previously unreleased alternate mix of "Stairway to Heaven." You can check it out below.

This version of the classic song plays down John Paul Jones‘ recorder and John Bonham‘s drums and puts Jimmy Page‘s guitar (especially the 12-string) more up-front than ever.

“It’s always interesting to hear stuff that you know really well and hear it differently, but the same,” Jones told Rolling Stone. “It does give a different perspective on it. You hear different things.”