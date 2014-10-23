Jess Greenberg Covers Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll" and "Whole Lotta Love" — Video

In honor of Led Zeppelin's deluxe, remastered edition of Led Zeppelin IV, which will be released next week, we thought we'd share an interesting cover of an iconic Led Zeppelin IV track, "Rock and Roll," by a guitarist named Jess Greenberg. You can find it below. Below that, we've included clips of Greenberg playing "Whole Lotta Love," solos and all, Metallica's "Enter Sandman" and Stevie Ray Vaughan's "Pride and Joy." We figured why not? "'Rock and Roll' has just got that cheeky energy about it," Jimmy Page told Rolling Stone. "It's a party. 'It's been a long time since I rock and rolled.' It says it all, really. It's great lyrics and it's a great performance." "As a song, it was actually kind of punky; pre-punk," John Paul Jones added. "It was really fast too, onstage anyway. It just got really quick, a lot of energy. It's a lot of fun to play. The crowd loved it. We loved it." The deluxe version of Houses of the Holy also will be released October 28.