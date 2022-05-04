Lehle’s Mono Volume S is a smaller, lighter take on its Class A volume pedal

German Audio firm Lehle has unveiled a new lightweight take on its Mono Volume pedal.

The Mono Volume S weighs 50% less than the original and is 2cm thinner, but uses the same tech of its predecessor, including the much-lauded Class A preamp.

Like the regular Mono Volume, the ‘wear free’ build uses a magnet sensor and a VCA (Voltage Controlled Amplifier) in the place of a traditional volume potentiometer, reducing mechanical wear.

Though it doesn’t have the same rotary gain dial as its bigger brother, the Mono Volume S offers a dynamic range of 120 dB, with a boost of up to +12 dB and, handily, you can also store and recall a range of preset volumes in the unit.

In addition, there’s a USB connection, which allows you to calibrate with a DAW and send/receive MIDI data. Further connection options come via the buffered direct out, which can be used to send a signal to a tuner, DAW or to a second amp.

The Mono Volume S is already shipping. Expect a street price of around $279.

For more information, head to Lehle.