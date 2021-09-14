Hear Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister trade vocals on new version of Hellraiser

Ozzy Osbourne has released a new version of Hellraiser – taken from his 1991 solo album No More Tears – featuring late Motörhead leader Lemmy Kilmister.

Arriving ahead of the album's 30th anniversary reissue – which itself drops this Friday (September 17), the track is a mashup of Ozzy Osbourne's No More Tears version – which features Zakk Wylde's wailing electric guitar leads – and Lemmy's vocals from Motörhead's 1992 single for their March ör Die album. Check it out below.

“I hope everyone enjoys the song,” Ozzy says. “This is just a small way to honor my friend Lemmy. Sharon and I talk a lot about how much we miss him.”

The Motörhead frontman died in late 2015 shortly after his 70th birthday, after a battle with cancer.

Hellraiser was one of four songs co-written by both Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister for No More Tears, the others being Mama, I'm Coming Home, Desire and I Don't Want to Change the World.

The collaboration came after years of friendship between the pair, beginning in the late '70s when Ozzy – who had recently departed from Black Sabbath – took his newly formed solo band on the road with Motörhead.

“I'd give him a song and think, ‘Where the fuck do you go from here?’” Ozzy told Rolling Stone in 2015 regarding working with Lemmy. “He'd write you like 15 other verses in such a short amount of time. I mean, if I was writing lyrics, most of the time I go, ‘Well, she went to the door,’ and that's as far as I'd get.

“He just writes them as if he's writing a message. And it's like ‘He wrote this in how long?’ And they're not good lyrics – they're fucking amazing lyrics.”

Ozzy Osbourne also contributed vocals to I Ain't No Nice Guy – a track from Motörhead March ör Die album that also featured Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash.

To pre-order the 30th anniversary edition of No More Tears, head to Ozzy Osbourne's website.