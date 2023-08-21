“Like playing molten lava”: Is Way Huge’s new Stone Burner Sub Atomic Fuzz its heaviest octave fuzz pedal yet?

Way Huge has debuted its all-new Stone Burner Sub Atomic Fuzz – yet another truly unruly fuzz pedal that bolsters the brand’s ranks of bone-quaking octave fuzz units.

On the face of it, the words “Stone Burner” and “Sub Atomic” do a pretty good job of describing just what this deceivingly compact stompbox is all about: an octave fuzz at heart seemingly with the capability of dropping to bone-quaking lows, Way Huge’s latest pedal has all the hallmarks of a future fuzz classic.

The Stone Burner is the brand’s latest nod to Frank Herbert’s Sci-Fi epic, Dune, following the release of the Atreides Analog Weirding Module back in 2021.

Because of this similar lineage, the Stone Burner carries some of the Atreides’ tonal makeup in its electronic veins, though ditches the sliders and streamlines the topography for an easier, no-nonsense control layout.

For example, while the Atreides had an internal two-octaves-down switch, the Stone Burner puts this control pride of place on the facade.

The Sub 1/Sub 2 toggle harnesses those rumbling octave fuzz tones, which in turn can be tweaked though smaller Tone and Fuzz parameters. Two larger controls for Volume and Sub – which control the output for both the fuzz and sub octave signals – complete the spec sheet.

As far as pedals go, it appears to be highly intuitive, and those top-mounted jacks will no doubt appeal to those who are concerned with pedalboard real estate. In terms of performance, the demo above certainly does it justice, too: those are some of the tastiest fuzz tones we’ve heard from a new pedal all year.

The ever-creative Way Huge perhaps summed it up best in its colorful product description: “The Way Huge Smalls Stone Burner Sub Atomic Fuzz will put you in touch with your freaky side.”

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Way Huge) (Image credit: Way Huge) (Image credit: Way Huge)

“It’ll have you threatening the world with searing fuzz in one moment and generating earth-shaking low end in the next,” it continued. “It’ll unleash sonic blasts that roar at the heavens like pillars of terra-cotta glow that hide the stars.”

As we mention above, early signs point towards the Stone Burner Sub Atomic becoming a strong fan favorite among fuzz aficionados. Not only that, it also begs the question as to how far down the Dune rabbit hole Way Huge is prepared to go. Will we see a Crysknife Chorus any time soon?

The Stone Burner is available now for $169.

Head over to Jim Dunlop to find out more.