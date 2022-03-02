Les Paul Foundation recruits Slash, Joan Jett, Peter Frampton and Nile Rodgers to head up new Advisory Council

Slash, Joan Jett, Peter Frampton, Nile Rodgers and Richie Sambora are among the names of music industry leaders who will head up the Les Paul Foundation’s newly established Advisory Council.

The Foundation, who aim to honor the legacy of the late Les Paul, has assembled its new group of advisors in a bid to further strengthen and support its mission, with an emphasis on promoting music education, engineering and hearing health.

According to the Les Paul foundation, these three values were “priorities for Les during his lifetime”, and the new Advisory Council will continue Paul’s work by offering its insight, ideas and guidance.

Joining the electric guitar stars listed above is multi-platinum producer Alawn, CAA Nashville President Rod Essig and bass guitar player Brian Hardgroove, as well as music executive Don Was, multi-instrumentalist Jeff Peretz and Middle Tennessee State University’s John Merchant.

The Advisory Council lineup will be completed by Les Paul’s godson and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Miller, and TMWRK Management CEO Andrew McInnes

Of the new cohort, the Foundation’s Executive Director Michael Braunstein said, “The individuals who have joined the Les Paul Foundation Advisory Council are a prestigious and influential group of music industry artists, educators, executives and friends.

“The names we announced today are a fitting tribute to Les,” he continued. “We look forward to their ideas and are thankful for their commitment to helping us share the historic legacy of such a great man, our friend Les Paul.”

To date, the Les Paul Foundation has headed up a number of charitable initiatives and has awarded over $4 million to non-profit organizations.

For more information, head over to the Les Paul Foundation.