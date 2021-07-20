Steel Panther announce departure of long-serving bassist, Lexxi Foxx

California glam-metallers Steel Panther have announced the departure of long-serving bassist Lexxi Foxx.

In a statement posted to social media on Saturday (July 17), the band called the move “the end of an era”.

“The great pandemic of 2020-2037 has affected all of us,” the characteristically humorous statement reads. “For some though, it has opened doors of opportunity and been a catalyst to seek out one's true calling in life. This is Lexxi's story.

“He started his side business, Sexy Lexxi's Prettiest Pets, to bring in money for Botox during the lockdown. But something miraculous happened. He realized that his love for making pets pretty was greater than his love for being pretty himself. Lexxi discovered a greater love. Possibly, the greatest love of all.

“Lexxi has chosen to hang up his mirror and focus on his newfound passion: making ugly dogs pretty. Anyway, after nearly 40 years of rocking together and taking Steel Panther from the Viper Room to headlining Wembley Arena, it is with heavy hearts – but great heavy metal memories – that we bid Lexxi Foxx farewell. We love you and we wish you a wonderful future putting eyeliner on chihuahuas.

It continues: “Steel Panther will continue to rock the world. And thought we may not ever find a bassist quite as beautiful as Lexxi, it shouldn't be hard to find one to match his towering intellect. Good luck... and goodbye Lexxi Foxx!”

A post shared by Steel Panther (@steelpanther) A photo posted by on

Lexxi Foxx was a member of Steel Panther since the band's formation in 2000, when they were known as Metal Shop. He appeared on each of the group's five albums, Feel the Steel, Balls Out, All You Can Eat, Lower the Bar and Heavy Metal Rules.