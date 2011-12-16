Lick of the Day: Across-the-Neck Tap

Today's free Lick of the Day is an across-the-neck tapping lick courtesy of Guitar World's own Matt Scharfglass. We'll let Matt take it away for the explanation:

"This transposable tapping lick is comprised of a set fretboard pattern that is simply transferred from string to string, with minor variations where necessary. To make it easier to remember, think of it as having certain constants. For example, each string has a set of 16th-note sextuplets assigned to it, and each one begins with a fret-hand tap at the 21st fret; that's one less thing to think about.

"Next, your fret-hand index finger is always at the 14th fret until the last sextuplet, which is on the second beat of bar 2. That leaves only having to remember two things: switching the middle note when shifting over from the B string to the G in the middle of bar 1, and shifting your fret-hand position down two frets right before the final sextuplet in bar 2.

"The last note of each sextuplet, where you switch to the next lower string, is a "hammer-on from nowhere," which is essentially a fret-hand tap initiating the string vibration. Make sure these notes are just as loud as the others.

"I conclude the lick with a wide, gradual one-and-a-half-step bend on the low E string, pulling it in toward my palm. Take your time hitting the target pitch (A), and add a little vibrato to make it sing."

