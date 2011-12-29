Guitar World Lick of the Day App Introduces Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles Licks Packs

Guitar World and Agile Partners announce a new release of Guitar World Lick of the Day that introduces Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles Lick Packs to the popular app for learning guitar on iPad, iPhone or iPod touch.

Arriving just in time to celebrate more than one million downloads of Lick of the Day, the new Version 1.2 features not only Lick Packs, but also Lick Singles. Lick Packs and Lick Singles are new ways for users to get and learn cool guitar licks. The new release is available now in the iTunes App Store.In addition to licensed Hendrix and Beatles Lick Packs, the new release includes genre-specific Lick Packs to help guitar players master their chops in a wide range of styles. Version 1.2 also introduces Lick Singles, giving users the ability to choose individual riffs from an extensive catalog of amazing licks. All licks in Guitar World Lick of the Day include high-quality videos of guitar instructors or celebrities demonstrating the lick, scrolling tab and standard music notation and more.The new Lick Packs in Lick of the Day include three Jimi Hendrix Lick Packs with licks from Hendrix's Are You Experienced, Axis: Bold as Love and Electric Ladyland albums; two The Beatles Lick Packs with licks from "Yesterday," "Let it Be," "Day Tripper," "Ticket to Ride," "Paperback Writer," "Blackbird," "Norwegian Wood" and "The End"; and five genre-specific Lick Packs: Blues, Acoustic Rock, Classic Metal, Jazz and Bluegrass. Each Lick Pack costs only $4.99.Lick Singles, including riffs demonstrated by guitar celebrities such as Joe Satriani, Doug Aldrich and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, can be purchased individually for $0.99. To purchase Lick Singles at a huge discount, users can buy a set of twenty Lick Credits for only $4.99.Guitar World Lick of the Day can be downloaded for free to evaluate the app’s features and content. The app comes preloaded with several sample licks.

Find out more at http://lickofthedayapp.com.