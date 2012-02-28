Guitar World Lick of the Day App Introduces The Beatles Licks Packs

Today, Guitar World and Agile Partners announced a new release of the Guitar World Lick of the Day app that introduces The Beatles Lick Packs to the popular app for learning guitar on iPad, iPhone and iPod touch.

Arriving just in time to celebrate more than one million downloads of Lick of the Day, the new version also introduces Lick Singles so users can select individual licks from the app's extensive catalog of licks.

All licks in Guitar World Lick of the Day include high-quality videos of guitar instructors or celebrities demonstrating the lick, scrolling tab and standard music notation and more. The app is powered by TabToolkit, an Apple Design Award winner developed by Agile Partners.

The new Lick Packs in Lick of the Day include two The Beatles Lick Packs with licks from "Yesterday," "Let It Be," "Day Tripper," "Ticket to Ride," "Paperback Writer," "Blackbird," "Norwegian Wood" and "The End."

In addition to The Beatles Lick Packs, the new release also includes five genre-specific Lick Packs to help guitar players master their chops in a wide range of styles: blues, acoustic rock, classic metal, jazz and bluegrass. Each Lick Pack costs $4.99.

The new version of Lick of the Day also introduces Lick Singles, giving users the ability to choose individual licks from an extensive catalog of amazing licks. Lick Singles, including riffs demonstrated by guitar celebrities such as Joe Satriani, Doug Aldrich and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, can be purchased individually for 99 cents. Users also can buy a set of 20 Lick Credits for $4.99 and use each Lick Credit to get a Lick Single at a significant discount.

Guitar World Lick of the Day can be downloaded for free to evaluate the app’s features and content. The app comes preloaded with several sample licks. The new release is available now on the iTunes App Store.

Find out more at lickofthedayapp.com.