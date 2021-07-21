Trending

Buzzsaw riffs and monster hooks abound on The Linda Lindas' infectious new single, Oh!

The pop-punk gem is the L.A. quartet's first release since signing with Epitaph Records

The Linda Lindas perform on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
(Image credit: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images)

Few music-related videos in 2021 have set the internet ablaze quite like The Linda Lindas' ferocious performance of their song Racist Sexist Boy at the Los Angeles Public Library.

The performance won praise from the likes of Tom Morello, Thurston Moore, Hayley Williams and Questlove, and even landed the band – an L.A. quartet comprised of Bela Salazar (16) on guitar, Eloise Wong (13) on bass and vocals, Lucia de la Garza (14) on guitar and Mila de la Garza (10) on drums – a deal with punk powerhouse Epitaph Records.

Now, The Linda Lindas have released their first single with Epitaph, a spirited, up-tempo pop-punk gem simply called Oh! You can give it a spin below.

From Mila de la Garza's atomic clock drumming, Wong's brilliantly nimble bassline and Salazar and Lucia de la Garza's buzzy riffing, you can hear precisely how these four have won so many famous fans so quickly.

The track seems to be a standalone single for now, but we're hoping it portends a follow-up of some kind to the self-titled EP the group released on their Bandcamp page late last year.

