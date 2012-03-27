Lindsey Buckingham Announces West Coast US Tour of One-Man Shows

Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham -- whose latest solo album, Seeds We Sow, was released last September -- has announced a new round of solo tour dates beginning May 3 in Solana Beach, California, and concluding May 21 in Spokane, Washington.

More U.S. shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

The one-man shows will allow Buckingham to showcase his distinctive picking style, not to mention his voice. The set will feature tunes from Seeds We Sow plus a bunch of Fleetwood Mac classics.

"As I've grown as an artist, I've gotten more and more in touch with my center, and that center is voice and guitar," Buckingham said in a press release about the tour. "Over time, it has become increasingly vital to express more with less; that is my touchstone now, and the embodiment of that philosophy is what will be largely represented in the new show. I've been thinking of doing this kind of tour for a while, and am quite excited to be doing something new, something outside my comfort zone."

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM ON TOUR

Thur 5/3 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern

Fri 5/4 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Sat 5/5 San Juan Capistrano, CA Coach House

Sun 5/6 Thousand Oaks, CA Fred Kavli Theatre/Thousand Oaks Civic Arts

Tues 5/8 San Luis Obispo. CA Fremont Theatre

Wed 5/9 Fresno, CA Tower Theatre

Thur 5/10 Carmel, CA Sunset Central Center

Fri 5/11 Santa Cruz, CA Rio Theatre

Sun 5/13 Sacramento, CA Crest Theatre

Mon 5/14 San Francisco. CA The Fillmore

Tues 5/15 Redding, CA The Cascade Theatre

Thur 5/17 Bend, OR Tower Theatre

Fri 5/18 Portland, OR Aladdin Theatre

Sat 5/19 Seattle, WA The Neptune

Mon 5/21 Spokane, WA Bing Crosby Theatre

For more info, visit lindseybuckingham.com or his official Facebook page.