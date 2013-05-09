Line 6 and Topspin Media Present the What's Next Musicians’ Conference

Line 6 and Topspin Media are joining forces with other leading music and technology companies to present the What's Next Musicians’ Conference, a series of free events that will allow artists to explore the ideas, trends and technologies that are impacting music today.

Featuring panel discussions with industry experts, live artist performances, breakout sessions, music technology demos and more, What's Next will empower musicians to take control of their future—and chart their own path to success.

What's Next conferences are scheduled to take place in New York City (June 8), London (July 6), Los Angeles (August 10) and Tokyo (September 14). At each event, a panel of industry visionaries and professional artists will gather for a live interactive discussion designed to help musicians answer important questions, such as: Is live music the future of the industry? What new business models can help musicians earn a living? How will the next generation of musicians be heard?

Acclaimed author, journalist and technology expert Craig Anderton will serve as moderator for the panel discussions in New York, Los Angeles and London. Also scheduled to participate in select events are Line 6 co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Marcus Ryle, Topspin Media SVP of Product and Marketing Bob Moczydlowsky, entrepreneur and Tunecore co-founder Jeff Price, and others.

What's Next will give musicians the opportunity to discover cutting-edge ideas and technology to fuel their success. Each event will feature a series of classes and workshops, with topics such as:

•Live Sound Doesn’t Have to Suck

Musicians shouldn’t have to compromise their sound when performing live. This workshop will demonstrate how to choose the right system for any gig, and dial in a great mix fast.

•Make Every Gig and Rehearsal a Promotional Opportunity

Artists will learn how to grow their fan base by using technology—from recording gigs and rehearsals to creating videos and reaching a wider audience using YouTube.

•Wireless Without Worries

When wireless technology is used correctly, it can be liberating for performers. Musicians will see how to best incorporate wireless systems into their live performance setups.

•Taming the Wild Guitar Rig

Craig Anderton will demonstrate how to fully utilize today’s technology to create iconic guitar sounds or venture into unexplored sonic worlds—both live and in the studio.

The What's Next Musicians’ Conference is presented by Line 6 and Topspin Media, with additional support from Alan Parsons' Art & Science of Sound Recording, Berkleemusic.com, Electronic Musician, FXpansion, Gobbler, Guitar Player, Guitar World, Hal Leonard, Keyboard, Namba Gear, OBEDIA, PCAudioLabs, Propellerhead Software, XILS-lab, zplane, Zynaptiq and others.

For more information on the What's Next Musicians’ Conference, including event locations and details, visit whats-next-music.com.