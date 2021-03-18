Line 6 updates firmware behind Relay G10 wireless systems to prevent potential fire risk

Line 6 has issued a firmware update to its line of Relay G10 wireless guitar systems to fix a potential fire risk.

The company's states on its website that there have been reports of “extreme overheating and a risk of fire” since the line's introduction in 2016. The statement continues: “All instances of overheating reportedly occurred during charging.”

As a result, all Relay G10, Relay G10S and Relay G10T models purchased prior to March 2020 require the firmware update, which “takes about five minutes to complete”. For full instructions on how to install the update, head to Line 6.

This is the second time a safety alert has been raised for the G10 line – a “recall-to-repair” order was issued with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission in March 2020.

Additionally, Line 6's statement addresses issues pertaining to charging: “[While it's] not a safety matter, Line 6 has determined that certain Relay G10T units with the earlier versions of the firmware may not charge optimally within warm environments. The latest firmware version also corrects this issue.”

The company has also asked customers who purchased the optional G10T USB Charging Cable to stop using it, as it may be a cause in extreme overheating. Customers who can “provide satisfactory proof of [the cable’s] destruction” will receive a refund.