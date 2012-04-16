Linkin Park Debut New Single, "Burn It Down"

Linkin Park have just debuted what is being called a "comeback" single for the alt-metal band. You can stream "Burn It Down" below; decide for yourself if the band has indeed returned to form.

"With this album, we've incorporated a lot of guitar work with big choruses and the heavier electronic stuff to give it that really big wall of sound feeling without getting too metal," said frontman Chester Bennington in a recent interview. "This will be more familiar to people than A Thousand Suns was, where we were like 'Fuck it, we're just going to go bonkers."

The band will release their new album, Living Things, on June 26.