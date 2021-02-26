Liquid Tension Experiment, featuring John Petrucci, release new song, Beating The Odds

Back in December, Liquid Tension Experiment – the prog-rock supergroup featuring Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci and keyboardist Jordan Rudess, former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy and prog legend Tony Levin on bass – announced their third album, and first in 22 years, Liquid Tension Experiment 3.

They released its first single, the ultra-riffy The Passage of Time, in January, and now have released its second, the topsy-turvy, hard-rocking Beating The Odds.

You can check out the song's music video – which was directed by Christian Rios – above.

“This was a riff that I brought into the sessions that I thought was interesting because it's in an odd time and phrased in a way that is hard to wrap your head around at first until you understand where the groove is," Petrucci said of the song.

"When I first presented it to the guys, their initial reaction was 'how are you feeling that?' When the band enters after the opening riff it probably sounds a little 'odd' because the time signature is a bit unclear until the song gets going.

"If LTE ever had a 'prog pop hit' this would be it,” Petrucci concludes.

Liquid Tension Experiment 3 is out March 26. You can pre-order it right here.