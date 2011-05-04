Listen to The Black Keys Cover Buddy Holly's "Dearest"

Today Pitchfork debuted The Black Keys' soulful cover of Buddy Holly's "Dearest," the first single from the new tribute to the late rock 'n' roll icon, Rave On Buddy Holly. The album will be released June 28 by Fantasy/Concord.

The album, which was curated by music supervisor Randall Poster, also features covers by Paul McCartney, Florence and the Machine, Modest Mouse, My Morning Jacket, Julian Casablancas, Fiona Apple, Cee-Lo and more. See below for a complete track listing.

Check out The Black Keys' cover of "Dearest":

For the latest Rave On Buddy Holly info, visit raveonbuddyholly.com.

Here's the complete Rave On Buddy Holly track listing: