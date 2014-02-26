Listen: Black Label Society Streaming New Song, "My Dying Time"

Black Label Society are streaming a track from their upcoming album, Catacombs of the Black Vatican. Check out "My Dying Time" below and tell us what you think!

The album will be released April 8 via Mascot Label Group.

"Someone asked me what the difference was between this new record and the other nine," Black Label Society front man Zakk Wylde recently told Guitar World. "I told them it’s basically all of the songs we used on the other nine records, except they've got different titles now [laughs].

"It's fun and exciting for the whole family!"

For the rest of this interview, head here.

For more information, visit blacklabelsociety.com. And be sure to check out the February 2014 issue of Guitar World, which features another interview with Wylde.