Listen: Death Cover "God Of Thunder" by Kiss

Revolvermag.com is now streaming Death's cover of the Kiss classic, “God of Thunder.” The song was originally a bonus track for the Japan release of the album only. You can hear it here.

Death’s classic 1991 death-metal album Human was reissued yesterday as a deluxe two-CD edition via Relapse.

As previously reported, Human, which was originally released in the fall of 1991, has been remixed under the watchful eye of longtime Death producer Jim Morris. Human 2011 also has been remastered and repackaged and features more than an hour of newly unearthed and previously unreleased early demo tracks.

Human was Death's best selling album in the United States, landing at No. 34 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart.