Listen: Deep Purple Streaming New Song, "Vincent Price"

Deep Purple's 19th studio album — Now What?! — came out today, April 30, in North America.

Three songs from the new album, which is available on iTunes, are being streamed on YouTube. They are "Hell to Pay," "All the Time in the World" and the very recently posted "Vincent Price," which you can check out below.

While you're at it, take a look back at some vintage Deep Purple in this 22-minute video from 1973, when the band performed in New York back when Ritchie Blackmore manned the six-string helm.

That spot is now occupied by Steve Morse, who can be heard on "Vincent Price." His guitar solo begins around the 2:50 mark.

Ah, yes. Vincent Price!