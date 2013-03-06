Listen: Iggy and the Stooges Debut New Song, "Burn"

Today, GuitarWorld.com brings you "Burn," the new single by Iggy and the Stooges. It's the first single from their new album, Ready to Die, which will be released April 30 on Fat Possum.

The new album features Pop, guitarist James Williamson and drummer Scott Asheton. Minutemen bassist Mike Watt has taken over bass for Ron Asheton, who died in 2009.

Iggy and the Stooges will perform the bulk of Ready to Die at the House of Vans Showcase at Mohawk during SXSW on March 13.

Check out the new song below — and be sure to tell us what you think!