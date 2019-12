For impatient Mastodon fans who can't wait for The Hunter to drop next week, you can now stream the album in its entirety below.

If you haven't already seen the band's latest video for the track "Spectrelight," you can watch it over here.

The Hunter will be officially released next Tuesday, September 27. You can currently pre-order the album via iTunes.

What do you think of the new Mastodon album? Listen, and tell us in the comments!