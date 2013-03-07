Listen: New Eric Clapton Album, 'Old Sock,' Streaming Online

Eric Clapton is streaming his new album, Old Sock at wsj.com — as in The Wall Street Journal.

You can check out the entire thing, including "All of Me," his duet with Paul McCartney, at this location.

Old Sock will be released March 12 on Clapton's Bushbranch label. It will be his first studio album since 2010's Clapton.

Of the album's 12 tracks, 10 are covers, including "Angel" (featuring JJ Cale), "Get On Over" (featuring Chaka Khan) and Gary Moore's "Still Got the Blues" (featuring Steve Winwood, Clapton's former Blind Faith bandmate). The album's two new original tunes are "Every Little" and "Gotta Get Over."

Other covers on the album include Leadbelly's "Goodnight Irene," Peter Tosh's "Till Your Well Runs Dry" and George and Ira Gershwin's "Love Is Here to Stay."

Clapton will tour the US this spring, culminating with his Crossroads Guitar Festival at Madison Square Garden in New York City in mid-April. That show will feature performances by Jeff Beck, Jimmie Vaughan, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, the Allman Brothers Band, John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr.

