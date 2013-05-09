Listen: Queens of the Stone Age Stream New Songs, "I Sat By the Ocean" and "If I Had a Tail"

Just a few days after releasing a music video for "I Appear Missing," a track off their new album, ...Like Clockwork, Queens of the Stone Age have posted two more brand-new songs to Soundcloud, and you can check them out below.

Although the songs — “I Sat By The Ocean” and “If I Had A Tail" — are from the new album, the versions streaming below were recorded by Josh Homme and Co. yesterday at a Belgian radio station.

...Like Clockwork is slated for a June 4 in North American release, courtesy of Matador Records.

Be sure to head to the band's new website, Likeclockwork.tv, which offers fans creepy phone calls as part of the promotion for the new album.