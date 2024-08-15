“We had so much fun recording Rated R and Songs for the Deaf. We’d do mushrooms, and the next day, we’d be drinking. We’d be being creative, wild and crazy – that led to some great moments”: Nick Oliveri on Queens of the Stone Age's “definitive” era

The veteran bassist discusses the state of his relationship with Josh Homme, the nerves that almost derailed the first Kyuss shows – and whether or not he’d rejoin QOTSA

(Image credit: Paul Bergen / Getty Images)

At 52, with a heavy bass slung over his shoulder, a half-burned cigarette dangling from his lips, and a maniacal grin accented by a raggedy goatee, Nick Oliveri is a throwback to a bygone era. He’s never been afraid to speak his mind, but he’s earned that through years of throat-stomping music.

Despite his explosive reputation, Oliveri speaks with a weary tone, and one can’t help but get the idea that he’s seen too much. “Unfortunately,” he says of the members of the halcyon Palm Desert rock scene, “we all got old. But we’re still playing; we’re still at it.”

Andrew Daly
