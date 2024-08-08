“We peaked out. You had Dave Grohl on drums, Mark Lanegan on vocals, I'm on bass and Josh is on guitar and vocals. It's kind of hard to do better, you know?” Nick Oliveri on why Queens of the Stone Age will never top their Songs for the Deaf lineup

The Mondo Generator bassist also reveals whether he would ever consider rejoining QOTSA

Nick Oliveri from Mondo Generator performs at La Maroquinerie on September 5, 2016 in Paris, France
(Image credit: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns/Getty Images)

Former Queens of the Stone Age bassist Nick Oliveri is best known for his work on two of the band's seminal albums, Rated R (2000) and Songs for the Deaf (2002) – and he thinks the Josh Homme-fronted outfit has never topped the lineup that appeared on the 2002 classic.

“I think we kind of peaked out,” he says in an upcoming Guitar World interview. "I mean… there's a thing with the band, you know, you had Dave Grohl on drums, Mark Lanegan on vocals, I'm on bass and vocals, and Josh is on guitar and vocals. I think when you have a band like that going, it's kind of hard to do better, you know?

Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.