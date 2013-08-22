Listen: Stryper Release Teaser for Three Songs from New Album, 'No More Hell to Pay'

Stryper have released audio samples of three tracks from their forthcoming studio album, No More Hell to Pay.

Check out samples of "Revelation," "Saved By Love" and "Marching Into Battle" below. And be sure to tell us what you think of the songs in the comments!

No More Hell to Pay is set for a November 5 release in North America and will be available in two formats: standard CD and deluxe digipak featuring exclusive video content. Produced by frontman/guitarist/songwriter Michael Sweet, the set features some of Stryper's strongest and heaviest material ever.

No More Hell to Pay Track Listing:

Revelation | No More Hell To Pay | Saved By Love | Jesus Is Alright | The One | Legacy | Marching Into Battle | Te Amo | Sticks & Stones | Water Into Wine | Sympathy | Renewed

Stryper is Michael Sweet (lead vocals/guitar), Tim Gaines (bass), Robert Sweet (drums) and Oz Fox (guitar). For more about the band, visit stryper.com.