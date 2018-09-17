Listen to a Brand New Avenged Sevenfold Song, "Mad Hatter"

Avenged Sevenfold have shared a new song, "Mad Hatter." The track, which was written for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 video game, will be included on their upcoming EP, Black Reign, which gathers all the music Avenged Sevenfold has recorded for the Call of Duty franchise.

Avenged bassist Johnny Christ told HardDrive Radio: “It's a fun song—it's a little bit of a departure from I think what our fans would expect, but I guess that also makes sense because they expect crazy from us now.”

Frontman M. Shadows told Kerrang! about “Mad Hatter”: "The song is dark and brooding. We wanted to capture a difference feeling than a straight-ahead 'zombie killer' track. These songs are good places for us to experiment with our sound. I would put this in the category of 'dark alternative.' "

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be released to PlayStation4, Xbox One and PC on October 12.