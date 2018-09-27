Listen to a New Coheed and Cambria Song, "Old Flames"

Coheed and Cambria have shared a new song, “Old Flames,” from their upcoming album, Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures. You can listen to the upbeat pop-rocker above.

The band also recently announced new U.S. headline tour dates. The trek, which kicks off November 3 in Albuquerque, features support from Maps & Atlases and Thank You Scientist. For updates and more information, visit CoheedandCambria.com .