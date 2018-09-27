Trending

Listen to a New Coheed and Cambria Song, "Old Flames"

By

The band's new album, 'Unheavenly Creatures,' is out October 5.

Coheed and Cambria have shared a new song, “Old Flames,” from their upcoming album, Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures.  You can listen to the upbeat pop-rocker above.

The band also recently announced new U.S. headline tour dates. The trek, which kicks off November 3 in Albuquerque, features support from Maps & Atlases and Thank You Scientist. For updates and more information, visit CoheedandCambria.com.

Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures, will be released October 5. The album is currently available for pre-order here.