Listen to a New Nita Strauss Song, "Pandemonium 2.0"

Nita Strauss has shared a new song, “Pandemonium 2.0,” from her upcoming debut solo album, Controlled Chaos. You can listen to the song above.

Said Strauss about the album: "From bright and fun to aggressive and dark, from peaceful to chaotic, this album is a way for me to give the listener a glimpse into my personality and what goes on inside my mind."

She added in a post on her official website: “Producing and doing the majority of the engineering on this record myself was a challenge for me in so many ways and I learned a lot about myself in the process but I am beyond thrilled with how it came out! And so happy to get to share it with you guys now! I’m writing this post with tears in my eyes thinking of the journey of the last few months… you guys… WE DID IT!!”

Controlled Chaos is November 16 via Sumerian Records and is available for pre-order at NitaStrauss.com.