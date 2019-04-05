Listen to a New Whitesnake Song, “Hey You (You Make Me Rock)”

Whitesnake have shared a new song, “Hey You (You Make Me Rock),” from their upcoming album, Flesh & Blood. The new record, their 13th studio effort, is due May 10 via Frontiers Music Srl.

As previously reported, Flesh & Blood follows 2011’s Forevermore and 2015’s The Purple Album. In addition to singer, songwriter and founding member David Coverdale, Whitesnake currently features Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra on guitars, Michael Devin on bass, Tommy Aldridge on drums and Michele Luppi on keyboards. Hoekstra co-wrote six songs for Flesh & Blood, while bandleader Beach co-wrote five. Flesh & Blood was produced by Beach, Hoekstra and McIntyre, mixed by Christopher Collier and executive produced by Coverdale.

To pre-order the album, head here.

Additionally, Whitesnake will head out on the road beginning in April. You can check out the full list of tour dates below:

Whitesnake w/ Black Moods U.S. Tour:

4/12: Newkirk, OK @ 7 Clans First Council Casino*

4/13: Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino*

4/15: Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

4/17: San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

4/19: Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort*

4/20: Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre

4/22: Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

4/23: Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

4/25: Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino*

4/26: Melbourne, FL @ Maxwell C. King PAC

4/28: Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

4/29: Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

5/1: Richmond, VA @ Richmond, VA @ The National

5/2: Bensalem, PA @ XCITE Center at Parx Casino*

5/4: Columbia, MD @ M3 Festival#

5/5: Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penns Peak

5/7: Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

5/8: Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

5/10: Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino

5/11: Lincoln, RI @ Twin River Casino*

5/14: Greenville, PA @ The Palace Theatre

5/17: Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Casino*

5/18: Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Casino*

European Tour:

6/12: Tilburg, NL @ 013

6/14: Donnington, UK @ Download Festival #

6/17: Prague, CZ @ 02 Arena **

6/19: Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum **

6/20: Zurich, CH @ Rock the Ring Festival #

6/22: Clisson, FR @ Hellfest #

6/23: Dessel, BL @ Graspop Metal Meeting #

6/25: Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra Track

6/27: Zajecar, RS @ Gitarijada Festival #

6/29: Plovdiv, BG @ Hills of Rock Festival #

7/1: Bucharest, RO @ Arenele Romane

7/3: Zagreb, CR @ SRC Salata

7/5: Sered, SK @ Sered Amphitheatre

7/7: Cologne, DE @ Palladium

7/10: Gavle, SE @ Furuviksparken *

7/15: Saint Petersburg, RU @ Bkz Oktyabrski Theatre

7/17: Moscow, RU @ Crocus City Hall

* Whitesnake Only

# Festival Appearance

** With Def Leppard