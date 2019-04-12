Listen to Brian May and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Guest on Five Finger Death Punch’s “Blue on Black”

Five Finger Death Punch have recorded a new version of the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band’s “Blue on Black,” this time with help from Queen’s Brian May, Brantley Gilbert and Shepherd himself. You can check out the new take, which features solos from May and Shepherd, in the official video above.

Additionally, the artists and their respective labels are donating all proceeds from the collaboration to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors America’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory said: “To raise awareness for and support First Responders is a cause that’s always been close to our hearts. These brave men and women leave their homes every morning not knowing if they’ll ever see their families again. Yet they make a conscious choice to do so for the greater good. What better way to make a difference than to join forces with some of our friends in country, blues and classic rock who happen to be some of the biggest names in those genres and together celebrate these heroes.”

Added Kenny Wayne Shepherd : "When Five Finger Death Punch approached me about teaming up with them to do a special version of 'Blue on Black,' I was thrilled to do it. When they told me Brantley Gilbert and Brian May were also going to be part of it, I was honored. This is a powerful collaboration of rock, country and blues artists and a true testament to the commonalities these musical styles share, and I think the fans will appreciate and enjoy it as much as we do.”

To download or purchase "Blue on Black," head here.