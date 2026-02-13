“A piece as collectible as it is playable”: Prince’s signature Taylor is back for the first time in 15 years – but you’ll have to go to Paisley Park to get it

Prince’s eye-catching Taylor 612ce acoustic guitar is back in stock, but you’ll have to travel to Paisley Park to get one.

The guitar, which sports a custom purple finish – it was never going to be any other color – first featured on the genre-bending musician’s Musicology tour in 2004. It was the same year he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where he exacted his revenge on Rolling Stone.

It’s the first time the guitar has been available for fans in 15 years, and it arrives decorated with plenty of subtle – and not-so-subtle – nods to the Purple One.

Featuring a mother-of-pearl inlay of Prince’s Love symbol on the front and back of the headstock, some rather gorgeous-looking binding against the Purple finish, and gold tuners, it’s quite the looker. And with this being a Taylor signature guitar, it seems that no expense has been spared.

Paisley Park says the guitar “faithfully represents the original,” and calls it “a piece as collectible as it is playable.”

The catch is that it is only available to purchase at Prince’s home-turned-museum, Paisley Park, and there’s no mention of price on the Instagram post announcing its arrival. The website makes no mention of it, either.

A post shared by Paisley Park (@officialpaisleypark) A photo posted by on

Over his lifetime, Prince built a reputation for wacky guitars, including a floral Telecaster that ‘ejaculated’ foam, his instantly recognizable Cloud guitars, and his adoption of a rarebreed Vox semi-hollow. Many of those guitars have since fetched six-figure sums at auction, underscoring just how strong his legacy remains.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In related Prince news, Spike Lee recently recalled the time he asked Prince for one of his signature guitars. He was shocked by what happened next.