D'Addario just launched a glove to clean your guitar
The Micro-Fiber Polishing Mitt might look like an overn glove, but it promises to help keep your favorite axes squeaky clean
D’Addario has released a new product that promises to “shine your gear in seconds.” The oven-glove-coded Micro-Fiber Polishing Mitt might look a bit novel, but it provides a new (and creative) way to eliminate dust and dirt from our beloved instruments.
It’s designed to clean your guitars without needing added chemicals. Unlike regular cloths, D’Addario says this won’t leave any grubby marks behind, either.
If, like me, you own many guitars, have long hair and own two cats, you’ll know how quickly dust and grime can gather on your favorite guitars, so this looks like a welcome idea.
It fits, er, like a glove, allowing players to reach those tricky spots by sliding beneath the strings, around the pickups, and on the headstock and tuning pegs.
The mitt is made with ultrafine microscopic fibers to combat dust, dirt, oils, and smudges, for guitars of all shapes, sizes, and orientations. And when the mitt itself needs a scrub, soap and water are all it takes to restore it to its former glory.
It’s priced at a pretty wallet-friendly $7.99, a price that’s set to leave dust quaking. There’s no word that it can actually be used as an oven glove (we imagine not), so it’s best keep this in your studio rather than the kitchen.
The mitt’s release continues something of an accessory hot streak from D’Addario, which has so far released 360-degree pick storage solutions, a back-saving strap designed specifically for heavy guitars, and a tiny tool for prizing pedals from their ‘boards.
Meanwhile, the firm says it has been weathering the storm of Trump's tariffs and has given Guitar World a rare insight into its rigorous string testing process.
The D’Addario Micro-Fiber Polishing Mitt is out now.
Head over to D’Addario for more information.
