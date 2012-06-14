Live Chat with Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook and Killswitch Engage's Adam Dutkiewicz at 3 p.m. EST Today

Metal Hammer Tresspass America Festival tourmates Jason Hook of Five Finger Deathpunch and Adam Dutkiewicz of Killswitch Engage will host a live chat at 3 p.m. EST today, June 14, on Trespassamerica.com.

The guitarists will address previously submitted fan questions and chat live with fans.

The Hammer Trespass America Festival is a new music festival set on revitalizing the metal scene with some of the most current and credible bands in hard rock/metal. Headlined by Five Finger Death Punch, the 31-date festival also features Killswitch Engage, Trivium, Pop Evil, Emmure, God Forbid and Battlecross.

The tour kicks off July 13 at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, and will cover 31 cities in two months between July and August across the United States. The tour has also pledged a donation of $1 for every ticket sold to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Visit Trespassamerica.com at 3 p.m. today to hear the live chat.

Trespass American Festival Dates