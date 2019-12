As reported earlier, Edisun recently stopped by Guitar World HQ to talk gear, specifically their love of G&L guitars and BBE pedals. You can check out those videos here.

But that wasn't all. The guys also graced us with a few stripped-down renditions of songs taken the band's self-titled debut album, which was released last year.

Check out video performances of "Fly," "Medicate," "To Die For" and "Wide Awake," below.