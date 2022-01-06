Loathe debut punishing new single, Dimorphous Display

UK alt-metal outfit Loathe have unveiled a new single, Dimorphous Display.

With a blend of hazy synth soundscapes and ultra-low-tuned riffs – likely featuring a few overdubs from the now-rather-expensive Squier Baritone Jazzmaster, which is synonymous with the group – the track builds on the Deftones-meets-metalcore template set out by I Let It In and It Took Everything, one of our favorite albums of 2020.

It also marks the first release from the band since the departure of Connor Sweeney in September 2020, leaving Erik Bickerstaffe as Loathe’s sole guitarist.

“Dimorphous Display, in its first iteration, had been in the vault for a good few years before we decided to start work on the song together as a band, so finally being able to release it into the world feels like a great accomplishment,” say Loathe.

“The initial demo was filed soon after we had finished up with I Let It In and It Took Everything but with lockdowns occurring across the world, this gave us the opportunity to experiment with different collaborators and thus final tracking was completed some time in the middle of 2021 at Giant Wafer Studios. We worked alongside our new friend Eddie Al-Shakarchi on capturing the rawest incarnation of the Loathe sound to date and we are very happy with the result.”

The band are currently working on the followup to 2021’s ambient release, The Things They Believe, and head out on a 23-date North American tour in support of Code Orange in April – full dates are below.