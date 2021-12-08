Lollar announces new La Prima and B.S. J-Bass pickups

Lollar has debuted two new additions to its pickup range, in the form of the La Prima and B.S. J-Bass pickups.

Starting with La Prima, Lollar says the set was originally developed with the intention of creating a miniaturized take on the company's El Rayo humbucker.

It seems that plan didn’t quite work out, though and the firm says that, while the mini-humbucker-sized La Primas share the El Rayos' responsiveness, the tonal differences are quite distinct.

“Single notes can ring or sting depending on the picking hand,” says Lollar. “Sweet chiming highs, scooped mids, and tight low end make for a pickup that is expressive, inspiring and musical."

La Prima is available in nickel, gold, chrome and black finishes. You can hear them in the demo below.

The second product announced by the firm is the B.S. J-Bass pickup. While many firms can be accused of B.S. when it comes to their branding [BADOOM CHH], in this case the initials are short for ‘Blade-style’, meaning it uses a blade rather than pole-pieces, and the new set is intended for use in Fender Jazz-style builds.

“A tight, responsive low end never overwhelms,” says Lollar of the bass set‘s tone. “Allowing for balanced chord work and single notes up and down the neck. Midrange is full and lively, and pops when asked to do so. The high end is clear and present without being harsh or excessively strident.”

The firm says it works well with down-tunings, fuzz and chorus effects, and has a punch that will also appeal to jazz and funk players.

La Prima costs $180 per pickup and the B.S. J-Bass is $130. Head to Lollar’s site for more information.