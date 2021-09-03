Lollar’s Regal for Jazzmaster pickup set makes it easy to swap in Wide Range-style humbucker tones on your offset

Lollar Pickups has announced Regal for Jazzmaster, a new set of humbucking pickups designed to easily drop-in to Fender’s classic offset electric guitar, without the need for re-routing.

Based on the firm’s existing Regal Humbuckers (which are themselves based on Fender’s much-loved Wide Range p’ups) Lollar says:

“We've modified the construction to accommodate for direct installation in Jazzmaster pickup routs to offer that same great tone to even more guitarists. Regal humbuckers offer a fat tone with clear top end sparkle and a vocal mid-range with great note definition.

“Original vintage instruments equipped with the Fender WRHB featured the same pickup for the neck and bridge positions, which caused an imbalance in tone and volume from the two positions.

“But we've modified our neck pickup to offer improvement in this area without sacrificing the characteristics that create the signature tone.”

There’s a choice of bridge, neck and low wind neck pickups. This means players can pick the pairing most suited to their tonal requirements, with the low wind option said to “brighten up and increase the articulation in the neck position.”

The news follows the launch of Lollar's new coil-splitting humbucker The Eldorado back in April, while the firm also recently announced it was rebranding its Blackface pickups to Sixty-Four Strat single coils last month.

For more information on the Regal for Jazzmaster pickups, head to Lollar Pickups.