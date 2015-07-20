Los Lobos Announce New Album, 'Gates of Gold'

Legendary L.A. rockers Los Lobos have announced their first new studio album in five years, Gates of Gold.

The 11-track collection will be released September 25 by 429 Records.

You can check out the title track here and see the album's full track list below. Stay tuned for more details as they are released.

Gates of Gold Track Listing:

01. Made to Break Your Heart

02. When We Were Free

03. Mis-Treater Boogie Blues

04. There I Go

05. Too Small Heart

06. Poquito Para Aqui

07. Gates of Gold

08. La Tumba Sera El Final

09. Song of the Sun

10. I Believed You So

11. Magdalena