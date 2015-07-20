Los Lobos Announce New Album, 'Gates of Gold'

Legendary L.A. rockers Los Lobos have announced their first new studio album in five years, Gates of Gold.
The 11-track collection will be released September 25 by 429 Records.
You can check out the title track here and see the album's full track list below. Stay tuned for more details as they are released.
Gates of Gold Track Listing:
01. Made to Break Your Heart
02. When We Were Free
03. Mis-Treater Boogie Blues
04. There I Go
05. Too Small Heart
06. Poquito Para Aqui
07. Gates of Gold
08. La Tumba Sera El Final
09. Song of the Sun
10. I Believed You So
11. Magdalena