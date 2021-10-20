Luna Guitars unveils beginner-friendly solid-top Folk A/E Wabi Sabi acoustic

Luna Guitars has debuted the latest addition to its Wabi Sabi series of acoustic guitars – the Folk A/E model.

Sporting a folk-sized body that resides somewhere between a parlor and grand concert shape, the new acoustic electric offering is dubbed by the brand as an "excellent" acoustic guitar for beginners due to its impressive-for-the-price spec sheet and $299 price tag.

The Wabi Sabi series – inspired by “the world view that embraces imperfection and appreciates beauty that is incomplete in nature – seeks to encourage aspiring guitarists to perfect their craft “without worrying about errors”.

In a bid to help players do this, the Folk A/E features a flat B-grade solid spruce top, paired with Eastern mahogany back and sides. The build is completed by a set mahogany C-shape neck, laurel fretboard, pau ferro bridge and a bone nut.

Elsewhere, the model comes equipped with a 25.6” scale length, 15” fretboard radius, 20 frets and a dual action truss rod, as well as some neat aesthetic appointments in the form of single-ply black binding and a “Zen Brushstroke” rosette.

An amplified natural tone is the goal for the onboard electronic system, which comprises a Luna SL3 preamp with tuner and a built-in three-band EQ.

To hear the smartly spec’d six-string in action, check out the video below, which sees Luna artist Natalia Lugo put the Folk A/E through its paces.

The Luna Folk A/E is available now for $299.

To find out more, head over to Luna Guitars.

It’s been a busy year for Luna thus far, having already expanded its ukulele lineup with the luxuriously styled Vineyard ukes and unveiled the classical-flavored Art Vintage Nylon acoustic.