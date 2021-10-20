Trending

Luna Guitars unveils beginner-friendly solid-top Folk A/E Wabi Sabi acoustic

The brand's smartly spec'd $299 six-string sports a solid spruce top and Luna SL3 preamp, complete with a tuner and three-band EQ

Luna Guitars has debuted the latest addition to its Wabi Sabi series of acoustic guitars – the Folk A/E model.

Sporting a folk-sized body that resides somewhere between a parlor and grand concert shape, the new acoustic electric offering is dubbed by the brand as an "excellent" acoustic guitar for beginners due to its impressive-for-the-price spec sheet and $299 price tag.

The Wabi Sabi series – inspired by “the world view that embraces imperfection and appreciates beauty that is incomplete in nature – seeks to encourage aspiring guitarists to perfect their craft “without worrying about errors”.

In a bid to help players do this, the Folk A/E features a flat B-grade solid spruce top, paired with Eastern mahogany back and sides. The build is completed by a set mahogany C-shape neck, laurel fretboard, pau ferro bridge and a bone nut.

Elsewhere, the model comes equipped with a 25.6” scale length, 15” fretboard radius, 20 frets and a dual action truss rod, as well as some neat aesthetic appointments in the form of single-ply black binding and a “Zen Brushstroke” rosette.

An amplified natural tone is the goal for the onboard electronic system, which comprises a Luna SL3 preamp with tuner and a built-in three-band EQ.

To hear the smartly spec’d six-string in action, check out the video below, which sees Luna artist Natalia Lugo put the Folk A/E through its paces.

The Luna Folk A/E is available now for $299.

To find out more, head over to Luna Guitars.

It’s been a busy year for Luna thus far, having already expanded its ukulele lineup with the luxuriously styled Vineyard ukes and unveiled the classical-flavored Art Vintage Nylon acoustic.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.