Luna adds some classical flavor to its Artist Series with affordable new Art Vintage Nylon acoustic-electric guitar

The sub-$400 model features a solid spruce top and Fishman Clásica II Preamp with a built-in EQ and tuner

Luna's new Art Vintage Nylon acoustic-electric guitar
(Image credit: Luna Guitars)

Luna Guitars – most well-known for producing affordably-priced acoustic guitars that occasionally boast some rather eye-catching finishes – has unveiled its latest model, the more subdued Art Vintage Nylon acoustic-electric guitar.

A classically-minded addition to the company's Artist Series, the acoustic features a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and a 'C'-shape mahogany neck boasting a pau ferro fretboard with pearloid 'moon phase' inlays.

Electronics come in the form of the acoustic's Fishman Clásica II Preamp with a built-in EQ and tuner, which – Luna says – suits the Art Vintage Nylon to much more than just classical-style fingerpicking.

Other touches include vintage-style open gear tuners with aged nickel hardware, a bone nut and a dark mahogany headstock.

The Luna Art Vintage Nylon acoustic-electric guitar is available now – in a Vintage Brownburst finish with single-ply cream binding – for $369.

For more info, head on over to Luna.

Luna's new Art Vintage Nylon acoustic-electric guitar

Luna's new Art Vintage Nylon acoustic-electric guitar

Luna's new Art Vintage Nylon acoustic-electric guitar

