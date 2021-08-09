Lynyrd Skynyrd cancel shows as guitarist Rickey Medlocke tests positive for COVID-19

Lynyrd Skynyrd have cancelled a series of upcoming concerts, as guitarist Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a social media statement, the band said that they are “unable to perform the next four shows in Canton, OH, Jackson, MI, Atlanta, GA and Cullman, AL”.

“Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement reads. “Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment. We will continue to update you on his condition.”

While the band's shows in Canton, Jackson and Cullman have been cancelled, the Atlanta show has been rescheduled, and will now take place on Saturday, October 23.

Medlocke's COVID-19 diagnosis is the latest health issue to face members of Lynyrd Skynyrd; last month, the band announced that founding guitarist Gary Rossington is recovering from “emergency heart surgery”.

In a statement on social media at the time, the band said that Rossington “is home resting and recovering with his family”, adding that “he is doing good and expects a full recovery”.

“After this past year, the country being shut down and everything we have all through, the Rossingtons encourages the band to go perform in his absence,” the statement continued. “Music is a powerful healer! We all felt playing the shows and brining the music to y'all was a better option than cancelling the performances.

“We wish Gary a speedy recovery and we will see the Skynyrd Nation very soon!”

Lynyrd Skynyrd's current lineup consists of Gary Rossington – who is the only remaining founding member – Johnny Van Zant – brother of founding vocalist Ronnie – guitarist Rickey Medlocke, drummer Michael Cartellone, guitarist Mark Matejka, keyboardist Peter Keys and bassist Keith Christopher.