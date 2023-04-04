Lynyrd Skynyrd will continue without Gary Rossington and honor tour dates with ZZ Top

Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced the band will continue following the passing of Gary Rossington, the group’s last surviving founding member, last month.

The band say they have been in discussions with each other and the families of past members and have come to the conclusion that the group should continue to tour and perform.

Alongside the announcement, the band has shared an extensive list of dates, including a string of previously announced late summer/fall shows with ZZ Top on the Sharply Dressed Man tour, which they intend to honor.

“I recently lost my husband and partner of over 41 years,” reads a statement from Rossington’s widow, Dale – who performs in the band. “He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother and friend, but most importantly was a world class musician and songwriter.

“It’s been my honor and privilege to share the stage with him for all these years. His music touched so many millions of people around The World, and Gary was always the first to say how, ‘Skynyrd’s music is bigger than me or any one person.’

“Gary made it known at every chance to express how timeless the music was, and it was always his goal to keep the music alive for his brothers because that was always their dream. He spent his entire life trying to carry on that dream for Ronnie, Allen, Steve and all the others over the years.

“While he was not able to physically be on stage with the current lineup over the last couple years, he supported them in every way. His dream will continue thanks to Johnny, Rickey and the rest of our band mates to continue to carry his legacy and music on for future generations.”

Judy Van Zant Jeness, Dale Rossington, Rickey Medlocke and Johnny Van Zant at the 2023 CMT Awards (Image credit: Christopher Polk)

Vocalist Johnny Van Zant (brother to Skynyrd’s founding member Ronnie Van Zant) has also issued a statement.

“Gary was not only my brother, bandmate and friend,” writes Van Zant. “I think he loved me as much as I loved him. We would do anything for each other. We laughed, we fell, we cried and made up, and shared the stage for the last 36 years. Gary, along with my brother Ronnie and Allen started this band and left us all a legacy of music that has stood the test of time, and crossed three generations of fans.

“The music they created, and the music we created, together since 1987, was always meant to be experienced LIVE. We have come together with the founding band member estates, and everyone involved, and feel the music should continue for everyone to love and enjoy. So we will continue to perform for the Skynyrd Nation.”

The band’s forthcoming tourmate Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, recently joined Slash and Warren Haynes as part of an all-star tribute to Rossington at last weekend’s CMT Awards. Skynyrd’s full list of live shows can be viewed below.

7/21 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/22 Tampa, FL Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/23 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/28 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

7/29 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

7/30 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/07 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

8/10 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/11 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

8/13 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/17 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

8/19 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

8/20 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

8/25 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

8/26 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/27 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

9/01 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

9/02 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/03 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

9/08 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/09 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

9/10 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/15 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/16 Ocean City, MD Ocean City Bike Fest

9/17 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Other 2023 Lynyrd Skynyrd live shows

4/29 Brandon, MS Jubilee Days – Brandon Amphitheater

5/05 West Panama City Beach, FL Thunder Beach at Frank Brown Park

5/19 Bushkill, PA Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert 2023

5/20 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

5/27 Laughlin, NV Laughlin Event Center

6/16 Santa Rosa, CA Country Summer Music Festival

6/17 Del Mar, CA Toyota Summer Concert Series

7/14 Prior Lake, MN Lakefront Music Fest 2023

7/15 West Fargo, ND Red River Valley Fair

8/04 Sweet Home, OR Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2023

8/06 Sturgis, SD Sturgis Buffalo Chip

For more information and tickets, head to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s official site (opens in new tab).