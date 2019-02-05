Lynyrd Skynyrd Plot New 'Last of the Street Survivors' Farewell Tour Dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd have been out on their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour since the spring of 2018. Now, the iconic southern rock outfit have announced a new leg of what is being billed as their final trek, scheduled to kick off May 10 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The band will be joined by Bad Company, Hank Williams, Jr. and Cody Jinks on select dates. Tickets are on sale February 8 at 10 A.M. local time.

Back when the tour was first announced in 2018, guitarist Gary Rossington, Skynyrd’s only remaining original member, said in a press release: “It’s hard to imagine, after all these years, the band that Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins and myself started back in Jacksonville, would resonate for this long and to so many generations of fans. I’m certain they are looking down from above, amazed that the music has touched so many.”

“We’ve been blessed by these great songs and the messages they carry to the fans," added Jonny Van Zant, the band's lead singer. "It’s been a true honor to try and fill in my brother’s footsteps for the past 31 years, keeping the music and his spirit, alive.”

You can check out the full itinerary below.

For more information, head to LynyrdSkynyrd.com.

Lynyrd Skynyrd tour dates:

April 27 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach *

May 10 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater +

May 11 – Arlington, TX @ KAABOO Texas *

May 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center ^

May 18 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome ^

May 24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 31 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

June 1 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion ^

July 13 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

July 19 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino *

July 20 – Walker, MN @ Moondance Jam *

July 26 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater #

July 27 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre #

August 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

August 17 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

August 23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance

August 30 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^

August 31 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

September 13 – Southaven, MS @ Bank Plus Amphitheater +

September 14 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

September 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater +

September 21 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green

September 27 – Jackson, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater +

September 28 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater +

+ with Cody Jinks

^ with Hank Williams Jr

# with Bad Company

*Previously announced U.S. dates