Machine Head to Debut New Song June 14; Announce Album Release Date

As previously reported, Machine Head are currently in the studio finishing up the recording of their as-yes-untitled new studio album. An official release date has now been confirmed, and the follow-up to 2007's The Blackening will be released on Sept. 27 via Roadrunner Records.

Fans won't have to wait that long to hear new material from the band, however, as they will be debuting a new track, "Locust," on June 14.

An advance mix of "Locust" will be on sale at iTunes on June 14 and will be included on an iTunes Mayhem digital sampler.

Machine Head will be appearing on the Rock Star Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, which kicks off in July, leading up to the release of the new album. Download cards for the digital sampler will be distributed at every date of the festival so that fans can redeem the song after the shows.

"We've been working on the record for a few weeks now, and when the opportunity to be a part of the free Mayhem sampler came up, we did not want to pass up the chance," said Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn. "We're so pumped for our fans to hear the new music that we're so proud of."

Flynn went a little deeper about the meaning of the song, saying, "'Locust' is a metaphor. Locusts fly in a swarm, but they can't control which direction they fly; they float on the wind, they land, cause massive destruction, and then float away on the wind to leave you in the aftermath. The song is a metaphor for a type of person that sometimes comes into your life and has a similar effect."