Magnatone introduces 2x12” combo version of its Super Fifty-Nine M-80 amp

Magnatone has unveiled the latest addition to its guitar amp lineup: the Super Fifty-Nine M-80 2x12” combo amp.

As the name implies, it’s a 2x12” combo version of the preexisting Super Fifty-Nine M-80 head, with Magnatone’s Rod Washburn describing the brand’s latest release as “long overdue."

Said to combine low to medium gain tones with an extra gain stage, the amp flashes an identical control layout and almost identical specs, save the presence of two WGS-made ET90 speakers. These are recruited in place of the original’s Magnatone Custom 12” Ceramic Magnet alternative.

The rest of the specs are fairly familiar, though. Under the hood, the Super Fifty-Nine M-80 combo boasts four 12AX7 and two EL34 tubes, and 45 watts of output power.

In terms of controls, the original’s Hi/Lo gain selector switch returns, as do the relevant mode-specific gain parameters. Elsewhere, there are control knobs to dictate Master volume, Treble, Mid, Bass and Presence.

Other notable appointments include a tube-buffered effects loop, as well as two separate input channels for slightly different sensitivity performances – Input 1 is for max pickup output and frequency response, while Input 2 is for hotter pickups.

As was the case with the flagship Super Fifty-Nine M-80, these two gain modes seek to harness the same tones found on the original Super Fifty Nine Mark I and Mark II amps. Whereas the Mark II (Lo) offers low-to-medium gain tones, Mark I (Hi) brings to the table an extra gain stage.

The Super Fifty-Nine M-80 2x12” combo amp is available now for $3,799.

