Over $50,000 of gear belonging to punk rockers Mannequin Pussy has been stolen

A huge selection of gear belonging to Philadelphia punk rockers Mannequin Pussy was stolen over the weekend.

The band announced in a social media post on Saturday that their tour van – which was towing a trailer carrying their gear – was stolen while they were in their hotel – the Courtyard Marriott – in Akron, Ohio.

Photo of our van/trailer that was stolen last night in Akron. List of gear to come.

“All of our gear is gone,” the band wrote. “All of our merch is gone and many personal belongings are gone, as well.”

Estimated by police to be worth over $50,000 in total, the huge list of stolen gear includes several guitars – including a Reverend Jetstream 390, Made-in-Mexico Fender Stratocaster, a mid-2000s Gibson Les Paul Standard and a black Fender Jaguar – a selection of amps – including Quilter 101 and Orange Tiny Terror Bass heads – and a large number of guitar pedals, keyboards and drum hardware.

Following the theft, the band posted the full list of stolen gear on Twitter, which can be seen below.

Full list of stolen gear. Thank you to everyone who has reached out - especially those in Akron.

Lead singer Marisa "Missy" Dabice's entire wardrobe was also taken – as it was left in a suitcase in the van following the band's show at Mahall's in Lakewood, Ohio on October 22 – along with “thousands and thousands of dollars worth” of merch. The band have asked fans in Akron to keep a lookout for merch, the designs of which can be seen on the band's website.

“[A] huge part of us just wants to go back to Akron and just scour the streets and beat someone up,” the band wrote on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

The band have said that while they have insurance on some of the gear, “it doesn't cover everything” they lost, adding that they'll eventually have to set up a GoFundMe to mitigate the financial losses incurred by the theft. They added that the page will be set up once they have assessed the value of the stolen gear.

Following the theft, Mannequin Pussy borrowed gear from Pinkshift & Angel Du$t, two bands they're currently on tour with. “Huge thank you to our beautiful tour mates for letting us use all of their gear so that we can still piece together a set,” Dabice wrote before their show at the Space Ballroom in Hamden, Connecticut on Sunday.