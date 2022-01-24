Manson Guitars teams up with Adam "Nolly" Getgood for new range of Oryx electric guitars

Manson Guitar Works has introduced the Oryx range of electric guitars, which has been designed and created in collaboration with progressive guitar and bass player and in-demand producer Adam Nolly Getgood.

It’s an all-new design concept for Manson – which opted to explore new possibilities as opposed to tweaking one of its existing models – and was born out of a desire to create the “most detailed, hard-hitting tone machine” of its collection.

Nolly, Periphery bassist and revered producer, was seen as the ideal candidate to spearhead the development of the Oryx, and helped Manson create a range of six- and seven-string instruments that includes a model spec’d up to his personal requirements.

The axe in question is the first Launch Edition Oryx – the result of precise testing, evaluating and tweaking, which arrives with an “NG” spec sheet.

(Image credit: Manson Guitar Works)

In terms of build, the Oryx features a carefully balanced two-piece alder body that has been designed in a bid to balance perfectly on a guitar strap while also offering suitable resonance for a range of different sounds.

The contoured, ergonomic body also features a string-through design and Tone-Pros bridge, and is paired with a flat U-profile maple neck and Richlite fingerboard. This is topped with 24 Jescar stainless steel frets and houses a double-action stainless steel truss rod.

As for pickups and electronics, the Launch Edition Oryx – as per Nolly’s request – features his signature Bare Knuckle Polymath pickups, a medium-output set that Nolly designed in collaboration with Tim Mills in an effort to create “classic cleans with a brutal chug”.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Manson Guitar Works) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Manson Guitar Works)

Even Nolly’s preferred treble bleed spec has made its way on the spec sheet, with the Oryx including a 220pf tone cap and a 100k resistor in parallel on the volume pot.

Accompanying the Polymaths is a Manson/Freeway-designed six-way switch, which offers both parallel and series combo options.

The Launch Edition Oryx arrives in Dry Satin Black and Metallic Green Satin, and will be available to preorder from tomorrow (January 25).

The six-string version will set you back £2,899, while the seven-string Oryx will be available for £2,999. That works out to be approximately $3,905 and $4,040, respectively.

For more info, visit Manson Guitar Works.